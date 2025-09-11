Radio Still #1 In-Car as Tech Tries To Reshape Dashboard

Updated Q2 2025 Share of Ear data from Edison Research finds AM/FM radio holding the steering wheel in the battle for in-car audio, even as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are attempting to force a lane shift for American consumers.

Among drivers without CarPlay or Android Auto in their primary vehicle, Edison found that AM/FM accounts for 62% of all in-car audio time. With the technology installed, traditional radio still holds the largest share, but drops to 47%.

Streaming and SiriusXM both see gains with connected dashboards. Streaming climbs from 12% without CarPlay/Android Auto to 20% when the technology is present. SiriusXM also rises from 13% to 20%. Interestingly, podcasts don’t get much of a boost, inching up slightly, from 4% to 5%.

“Other” forms of audio, like CDs and audiobooks, dip from 9% to 8%.

Edison says that just over a third of Americans 13+ now have CarPlay or Android Auto in their primary vehicle. Among adults 18+, 83% of those with access to the systems use them, underscoring how quickly drivers adopt dashboard tech once it’s available.

These findings illustrate the importance of legislation like the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act, which aims to preserve the presence of free media in dashboards, especially while Apple and Google are expanding their control of the dashboard.

In May, Apple rolled out CarPlay Ultra, a system that can fully replace an automaker’s interface. It allows drivers to manage maps, climate controls, and access AM, FM, HD, and satellite radio entirely within Apple’s ecosystem. Google is taking a similar path. The latest version of Android Auto includes a “Car Radio” feature that integrates terrestrial radio directly into its platform.