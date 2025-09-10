Salem Media Mourns Death of Charlie Kirk; ‘Vile Act of Violence’

Salem Media Group is mourning the death of its syndicated host Charlie Kirk, who was killed in a shooting at Utah Valley University. The company called him a “fearless defender of truth” whose work was central to its mission of advancing Christian Conservative values.

In a statement, Salem described the incident as “a cowardly and vile act of violence” meant to silence one of its most prominent voices. The company said Kirk’s impact extended beyond his audience to his colleagues and community, and urged prayer for his family and loved ones.

The Turning Point USA founder hosted The Charlie Kirk Show on the Salem Radio Network, which replaced Dennis Prager’s program on affiliate stations in March after Prager suffered a spinal cord injury in a fall last November. He was heard daily on more than 200 affiliate stations.

Salem Media CEO David Santrella said, “Charlie was more than a broadcaster – he was a fearless defender of truth and a faithful servant of God. This assassination was not just an attack on Charlie; it was an attack on free speech and on the values Charlie championed every day. His absence leaves a tremendous void, but his legacy of faith, courage, and conviction will continue to inspire generations.”

Salem Chief Strategy Officer Bradley Parscale added, “I have had the privilege of working with Charlie for nearly a decade. He was part of the Salem family. His voice was fearless, unyielding, and relentless in the defense of faith and freedom. This heinous act of evil was meant to silence him, but as Christians, we know darkness cannot overcome the light. Charlie’s influence cannot and will not be silenced.”

The Christian broadcast group wasn’t the only radio company to express their sympathy. Red Apple Media CEO John Catsimatidis commented, “Charlie brought passion, insight, and energy to our airwaves, and he connected with listeners in a truly special way. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Charlie’s family, friends, and all who were touched by his work.” Kirk’s show was heard on Red Apple’s WABC in 2021 and 2022.