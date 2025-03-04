Vince Coglianese Is Dan Bongino’s Radio Heir Apparent

As Dan Bongino departs the company to serve as FBI Deputy Director, Cumulus Media is adding Vince Coglianese to bolster its syndicated Conservative talk roster. The VINCE Show will debut on March 17 in the midday timeslot previously held by Bongino.

Based out of Washington, DC, Coglianese found success on News Talk WMAL with The Vince Coglianese Show and Mornings on the Mall. He was a regular guest host of The Dan Bongino Show and has made numerous TV appearances. Coglianese is also the Editorial Director of The Daily Caller.

The VINCE Show will be syndicated by Westwood One and will debut on over 250 affiliate stations in markets including Los Angeles, Chicago, and Dallas. The VINCE podcast, produced by Silverloch Productions, founded by Dan and Paula Bongino, will be distributed by the Cumulus Podcast Network.

Coglianese said, “I am beyond thrilled to be stepping into this role with Westwood One and Silverloch and can’t thank my WMAL family in Washington enough for the 8 incredible years we’ve already spent together. I promise this will be the most entertaining, informative, and efficient way to equip yourself in the golden age of America. I can’t wait for March 17th, and I hope you’ll join me.”

Westwood One President Collin Jones stated, “Vince’s star has been on the rise, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to the Westwood One platform to expand his reach even further. Vince’s unparalleled ability to combine realism with sharp political insight makes him the ideal host to captivate audiences across both live radio and podcasting.”

Paula Bongino added, “Vince brings a fresh and engaging perspective to conservative talk radio, and I am thrilled to see him join our portfolio and the Westwood One lineup. As my husband Dan embarks on his new role, we are both confident Vince’s ability to connect with listeners and tackle important issues with both passion and clarity will guide the future of conservative media.”