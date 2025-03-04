Christopher Avello Joins Libsyn as Vice President of Marketing

Libsyn has named Christopher Avello as the podcasting platform’s Vice President of Marketing. Avello brings over 20 years of experience in digital media, marketing, and audio storytelling, having spent nearly 13 years at Amazon’s Audible.

Most recently, he was General Manager of Chirp Books, another audiobook marketplace.

At Audible, he managed marketing strategies for Audible’s integration with Alexa, Kindle, and Fire devices, and led international expansion into markets including Australia, Japan, Italy, Canada, and India. Avello also served as Head of Subscriber Experience at Boston Globe Media and was Vice President of Performance Marketing at Catapult.

Libsyn CEO Brendan Monaghan said, “Chris brings deep expertise in audio storytelling, performance marketing, and leadership, making him a valuable addition to Libsyn as we continue to invest in our podcasting platform for creators and advertisers.”

Avello shared, “Joining Libsyn at such a dynamic time for podcasting—one of the fastest-growing mediums – is an exciting opportunity. Libsyn has established a strong foundation and commitment to empowering podcasters – from independents to established creators and advertisers. I look forward to shaping the marketing strategy to further amplify its influence and impact.”