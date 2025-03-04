San Francisco Giants Games Find New Central Valley Radio Home

Cumulus Media’s Sports Radio 970 AM (KESP-AM) in Modesto-Stockton, will serve as the new Central Valley radio broadcast home for the San Francisco Giants. The station will air live play-by-play coverage of all Giants games starting March 27.

In addition to the Giants, Sports Radio 970 AM is already the official broadcast home for the San Francisco 49ers, the Golden State Warriors, and the San Jose Sharks, solidifying its position as a leading destination for Bay Area sports fans.

Cumulus Modesto-Stockton Regional Vice President and Market Manager Patty Hixson said, “We are thrilled to have this affiliation with the San Francisco Giants. This is a very special franchise and now we get to share all the baseball action with our Sports Radio AM 970 fans. Go Giants!”

This new agreement comes weeks after the Giants and Lazer Media inked a three-year deal to broadcast Giants games in Spanish throughout Northern California and Reno, NV.