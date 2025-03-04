SiriusXM Launches Pop-Up Channels for Lady Gaga, Mary J. Blige

SiriusXM is celebrating two music icons with the launch of exclusive pop-up channels: Mary J. Blige Radio and GAGA RADIO. Both channels offer listeners a curated experience highlighting the careers and influences of each artist.

GAGA RADIO celebrates Lady Gaga’s new album, MAYHEM, offering fans an inside look into the inspirations behind her seventh studio release. The channel is available on SiriusXM Channel 15 through March 17 and on the app until April 2. In addition to tracks from MAYHEM, GAGA RADIO features music from artists varying from Bruce Springsteen to Ella Fitzgerald to Prince.

SiriusXM President and Chief Content Officer Scott Greenstein commented, “Lady Gaga is a true innovator and trailblazer whose versatility and influence has shaped pop music as we know it today and the music industry as a whole. We are thrilled to give Gaga’s dedicated fanbase a closer look into the making of her long-awaited seventh album MAYHEM as well as the music and experiences that have defined her as an artist.”

Mary J. Blige Radio is available on the SiriusXM app through April 2 and will air on Channel 79 from March 18 to March 24. The channel showcases Blige’s hits, album cuts, and live performances from her 30-year career. It also features music from influential artists like Anita Baker, Chaka Khan, Lauryn Hill, and Whitney Houston, as well as tracks from rising stars such as Coco Jones and Ella Mai.