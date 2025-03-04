Shock Jock Anthony Cumia Returns to NYC Radio with 77WABC

After more than ten years off the airwaves, New York City’s 77WABC Radio has announced that Anthony Cumia will join its weekend lineup with The Anthony Cumia Show. Cumia is best known for nearly two decades as one half of The Opie and Anthony Show.

His radio career began in 1994, teaming with Gregg “Opie” Hughes the next year on WAAF in Boston. The show later moved to WNEW in New York City, where the shock jocks gained a substantial following and national syndication. After the show moved to XM Satellite Radio, now SiriusXM, Cumia was fired in 2014 over racially insensitive tweets.

He then launched The Anthony Cumia Show on a subscription-based platform. Cumia went on to write a book about his experiences titled Permanently Suspended: The Rise and Fall… and Rise Again of Radio’s Most Notorious Shock Jock.

The new program will air Sundays.

Cumia commented, “I am beyond thrilled to join 77WABC. They are the only ones doing great radio, and I’m looking forward to having a blast and connecting with my fans. I’m grateful to John [Catsimatidis] and Chad [Lopez] for offering me this opportunity. We’re going to have a great time!”

Red Apple Media and 77WABC Radio President Chad Lopez added, “Anthony has a strong and loyal following who have missed him on New York radio. Anthony brings another element of entertainment to our weekend programming, which is about having fun.”