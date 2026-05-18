CMG Stations to Unite to Stop the Music on Domestic Violence

In the wake of several high-profile incidents across the country, seven Cox Media Group stations are setting aside their regular programming for an on-air forum across the company’s Urban radio footprint to confront domestic violence head-on on May 31.

Stopping the Music to Silence the Violence will originate from STAR 94.5 in Orlando (WCFB) and will be co-hosted by Monica May of STAR 94.5 and Toni Moore of Atlanta’s KISS 104.1 (WALR). The panel includes Attorney Atiya Clarke of DeWitt Law Firm, Licensed Mental Health Counselor and Relationship Trauma Expert Dr. Janie Lacy, Licensed Psychotherapist Dr. Pernell M.J. Bush, and Domestic Violence Counselor and Researcher Lisa Nicole Thiombiano.

The simulcast will air across Miami’s 99 Jamz (WEDR) and Hot 105 (WHQT), Jacksonville’s Hot 106.5 (WHJX) and Power 106.1 (WJGL-HD2), Atlanta’s Kiss 104.1, and Tampa’s 101.5 The Vibe (WTVB).

CMG Radio President Rob Babin said, “We believe the power of radio goes far beyond music and entertainment. Our purpose is to improve lives by informing, entertaining, and elevating our communities. By uniting our urban stations across multiple cities for one powerful conversation, we’re standing together with survivors, families, mental health advocates, and community leaders to confront an issue that can no longer be ignored.”

CMG Director of Urban Content Elroy Smith said, “The purpose of Stopping the Music to Silence the Violence is to create a safe space and provide resources for our listeners to engage, learn, and heal. Domestic violence is not just a private matter happening behind closed doors; it’s a public health crisis that continues to impact communities across America. At CMG, we’re committed to meaningful action, supporting one another and our communities, and uniting against violence.”