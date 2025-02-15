San Francisco Giants Extend Spanish Radio Deal with Lazer Media

The San Francisco Giants and Lazer Media have signed a three-year agreement to broadcast the team’s games in Spanish across Northern California and Reno, NV. The broadcast team will feature Erwin Higueros, Tito Fuentes, and Carlos Orellana.

The two last signed an agreement in February 2023.

The Giants Spanish Radio Network will carry Spanish-language play-by-play on Radio Lazer in San Francisco on KSFN-AM, San Jose on KXZM, and Sacramento on KBAA, as well as La Mexicana in Salinas (KMLY) and Fresno (KTNS-AM), and La Mejor in Reno (KNEZ).

San Francisco Giants Chief Revenue Officer Jason Pearl emphasized, “We recognize the importance of authentic and meaningful engagement with our fans. Lazer Media has been a cornerstone of locally-produced Hispanic programming, and the Giants are proud to work alongside them to further connect with our Spanish-speaking communities.”

Lazer Media Chief Revenue Officer Gerardo Martinez added, “The San Francisco Giants have built an incredible legacy, and their deep connection with Latino fans is truly special. We are honored to partner with such a respected organization and excited to bring the full Gigantes baseball season en Español to audiences across Northern California and Reno.”