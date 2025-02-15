Nebraska Athletics Radio Voice Greg Sharpe Dead At 61

University of Nebraska radio voice Greg Sharpe has passed away at the age of 61 following a battle with pancreatic cancer. Sharpe had been the lead play-by-play announcer for the Huskers Radio Network since 2008, calling 17 seasons of Nebraska football and baseball.

Sharpe spent six years at Kansas State before joining Nebraska. In April, Sharpe revealed his stage four pancreatic cancer diagnosis but remained dedicated to Husker Athletics, continuing to contribute to pregame coverage even as his health declined.

In December, the National Sports Media Association named him Nebraska Sportscaster of the Year. Weeks later, the University of Nebraska honored his legacy by renaming the radio booth he called home for over a decade in his name.

In a statement, Sharpe’s family said, “While his passion and energy on the call of Husker football and baseball brought joy to so many for the past 17 seasons, it comforts us to know that his legacy will live on through these same moments that he narrated and through the relationships that he built.”

“The love shown to him during this difficult time truly touched Greg and our family. We are forever grateful to Husker fans everywhere for the letters, gifts, and of course prayers,” they added.

Nebraska Director of Athletics Troy Dannen remarked, “On behalf of everyone in the Nebraska Athletic Department, I would like to share our deepest condolences with the family of Greg Sharpe. This is a tough day for everyone. Not only those who were close to Greg and those who had the opportunity to work with him, but also for Husker fans who have fond memories of Greg’s calls of iconic moments in Nebraska history. Greg was an incredible person and was a friend to everyone. Simply put, he defined what it meant to be a Husker, and he will always be a Husker.”

Sharpe was recently honored as the 2024 Nebraska Sportscaster of the Year, his second time receiving the award. He is survived by his wife, Amy, and their three daughters, Emily, Campbell, and Taylor.