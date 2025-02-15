A’s Find a New Flagship Station On Sacramento Radio

The not-yet-Las-Vegas Athletics and iHeartRadio have finalized an agreement for Sacramento’s Talk 650 KSTE to be the team’s new 2025 season broadcast flagship station. The A’s will be playing in California’s capitol city through 2027.

All spring training, regular season, and potential postseason games will be covered under the deal. A’s games will also continue to air in the Bay Area on iHeart Sports 960 (KNEW-AM). Longtime A’s radio broadcaster Ken Korach will return for the 2025 season, alongside Johnny Doskow and Chris Caray.

Additional coverage will include A’s Cast Live, which airs for two and a half hours before each weeknight game. Pre- and postgame coverage will include a 30-minute analysis show before and after every game, The A’s Clubhouse Show following postgame coverage, and A’s After Dark after every home game.

A’s scout Shooty Babbitt and former MLB infielder Steve Sax will contribute to pre- and postgame programming.