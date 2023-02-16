Giants, Lazer Extend MLB Deal

The San Francisco Giants and Lazer Media have agreed to terms on a new three-year contract that will keep Giants games on the airwaves throughout the 2025 season.

Giants fans in the Bay Area can tune into Giants Spanish Radio Network to listen to broadcasts on San Francisco’s 1510 AM and 99.3 FM – KSFN. The games will also be simulcast on five other stations, 95.1 FM – KMLY in Salinas/ Monterey, 103.3 FM – KBAA Grass Valley/Sacramento, 107.3 – KNEZ Reno, 1060 AM – KTNS Fresno and 93.7 FM – KXZM in San Jose.

The Spanish radio network will carry 127 broadcasts including all 81 home games as well as road games versus National League Western Division rivals, the American League West, and games against the NY Yankees, Chicago White Sox and St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs.

The Giants broadcast team of Tito Fuentes, Carlos Orellana and Erwin Higueros will call the games from the Giants Spanish language broadcast booth – Fuentes for his 20th straight season with the Giants but 38 total as a broadcaster, Orellana for his eighth season behind the microphone 11th with the Giants and Higueros for his 26th season with the Giants 36th total.

“The San Francisco Giants are a first-class organization with legions of faithful Latino fans. We are fortunate to be associated with the Gigantes brand and are excited to continue to bring Giants baseball in Español to our vast audience throughout Northern California and Reno,” Said Gerardo G. Martínez CRO of Lazer Media.