The NAB Has Come A Long Way Since COVID

Just a few short years ago the NAB was canceling its biggest show of the year due to the COVID pandemic. Those days are long gone. The NAB show is back and it’s back big. The upcoming 2023 NAB will showcase exhibits from more than 1,000 companies at the Las Vegas Convention Center. More than 140 first-time exhibitors will debut new products and technologies April 15-19.

“Companies, large and small, are turning out en masse to exhibit at NAB Show, including more than a few that skipped last year’s show,” said Chris Brown, NAB EVP/Managing Director of Global Connections and Events. “Exhibit sales are already nearly 20 percent ahead of where we ended up in 2022. This is a testament to the power of trade shows to unite the industry, create connections and generate commerce.”

Exhibitors will occupy more than 575,000 net square feet of exhibits space organized by distinct destinations throughout the LVCC’s North, Central and West halls. More 2023 NAB Show information can be found Here.