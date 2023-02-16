Learn How to be Creative

University City Partners has launched the Spoken City Podcast, a monthly show amplifying the voices of creative leaders from University City to “share the inspiration and experiences of its expansive arts and culture community.”

“The opportunity to create platforms for University City’s creatives while creating a sense of place is key to our growth and brand,” said University City Parnters CEO Keith Stanley. “We are a community rich in talent, innovation and diversity and this podcast creates a space where we can celebrate such elements of our community.”

Led by Producer & Project Manager Jennifer Dow, Spoken City Podcast is hosted by a rotation of local spoken word artists “Bluz” Boris Rogers, Hannah Hasan and Jay (Junius) Ward. Each month, one of the hosts will sit down with a different creative from University City to discuss a wide range of topics and themes exploring what it means to be a creative, what creativity can look like on a day-to-day basis and the role that University City’s rich culture plays in influencing visionaries and ideation.

“During the summer of 2022, the seed of Spoken City Podcast was planted. Through the vision, labor, and love of the members of UCity Collective, it has sprouted forth. We couldn’t be more thrilled.” said Dow. “My hope for this podcast is that it awakens a feeling of belonging, the creative spirit, and a positive sense of place for every resident in University City. Where we live matters; it forms us, and we are blessed to breathe the same air as so many wonderful humans in this place. It’s high time we meet each other and experience a well-deserved sense of pride that should come from walking along these streams and streets together. You are Spoken City.”