Texas Radio Hall of Fame Reveals 2025 Voting Timeline

The Texas Radio Hall of Fame has outlined key dates for 2025 nominations, voting, and its annual Induction Ceremony and Radio Reunion weekend. The announcement also pulled double duty as the official launch of the Hall’s 2025 membership drive.

Starting June 1, members in good standing can nominate broadcasters for induction. Final voting will be held from July 23 to August 6, with the Class of 2025 announced on August 11. The official induction ceremony will be held on November 1 at the Texas Broadcast Museum in Kilgore.

Through March 31, fans, broadcasters, and radio supporters nationwide can become voting members of TRHOF at a discounted first-year rate.

TRHOF Executive Director Doug Harris said, “The Texas Radio Hall of Fame enjoyed another year of impressive growth in 2024. We credit this progress to the revitalization of our Executive and Advisory boards, a robust calendar of programs and events, the return of our scholarship program, and our expanded outreach to every corner of the Texas radio landscape.”

“We welcome the involvement of all who recognize the impact that radio makes on the lives of Texans and invite all who respect our mission and guidelines to participate in our selection process,” he added.

The Texas Radio Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024 included Raoul Cortez, Jud Ashmore, Jay Britt, Frank “Big Frank” Edwards Franklin, Paul Gleiser, John Granato and Lance Zierlein, Henry Guerra, Mat “The Mighty Quinn” Guinn, Dene Hallam, Jay Jones, Mary Lanoue, Melanie Miller, Charlie Parker, John Roberts, Clifton “King Bee” Smith, Gary Stone, Terri Thomas, Harvey “Harvey T” Thompson, Jerry Trupiano, and Val Wilson.