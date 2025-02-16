Denver’s Alice 105.9 Raises $1.1M for Children’s Hospital Colorado

Audacy’s Alice 105.9 (KALC) in Denver raised $1.1 million during its 24th annual Cares for Kids Radiothon, benefiting Children’s Hospital Colorado. The radiothon, held on February 13, brings the station’s total fundraising for the hospital to over $26 million since 2001.

Alice 105.9’s BJ and Jamie Show and The Slacker Show broadcasted live from Children’s Hospital Colorado, sharing stories from patients, families, and healthcare workers. Listeners contributed via phone, online, and text to support the hospital’s mission of providing world-class pediatric care.

Donations support research, advanced medical technology, and expanded access to care through regional clinics.

Audacy Denver Vice President of Programming Mike Peterson said, “The groundbreaking research and unwavering care that Children’s Hospital Colorado provides to both its patients and their families inspire us to continue raising awareness. We are deeply moved by the outpouring of love within our community. The generous donations raised will help change the lives of countless children, offering them and their families new hope and a brighter future.”