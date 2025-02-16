Nebraska Broadcasters Association Taps 2025 Hall of Fame Class

The Nebraska Broadcasters Association has announced its 2025 Hall of Fame inductees, including four from radio. Dennis and Kathi Brown, Dale Johnson, Mike McKnight, and Dave Wingert will be honored at the NBA Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on August 12.

Dennis and Kathi Brown, the first husband-and-wife duo to be inducted, met at a Colorado radio station before purchasing KCSR-AM in Chadron, NE, in 1991. They would go on to buy KBPY in 2011. Dennis has served three terms as NBA Board Chairman. They mark the first couple to be added to the Hall.

Dale Johnson, a 51-year veteran of Nebraska radio, spent 38 years as news director at KFOR Lincoln before joining Nebraska Public Media in 2023. Johnson has won recognition from AP, RTDNA, UPI, and the Nebraska Broadcasters Association.

Dave Wingert’s 60-year career in radio has included time in Kansas City and Seattle, as well as a decade in national syndication as Dave ‘Til Dawn. In Omaha, he entertained audiences on KQKQ, KGOR, and KLTQ before taking over mornings on Boomer Radio KOBM in 2016. In addition to his broadcasting career, Wingert has been active in community fundraising for organizations such as the Durham Museum, Omaha Community Playhouse, and The Salvation Army.

Mike McKnight started as an investigative reporter on Omaha’s WOWT-TV in 1977. He has earned regional Edward R. Murrow Awards and an Eric Sevareid Award. McKnight continues mentoring aspiring journalists at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The group of five will be formally inducted during the NBA Annual Convention in La Vista. With these additions, the Hall of Fame will grow to 123 members.