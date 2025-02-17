Dick Carr, Former ABC and Mutual Radio VP, Dead at 90

Veteran radio executive and broadcaster Dick Carr passed away on February 12 at the age of 90. Carr served as Vice President for ABC and Mutual Radio Networks and was an executive producer for national programs featuring Larry King, Dick Clark, and others.

His radio career began at St. Bonaventure University and led to key leadership roles, including Program Director at WIP-AM Philadelphia and General Manager at WGST Atlanta. He later held a senior position at Park Broadcasting. He was also Radio Group Vice President for the Meredith Corporation and one of the original general managers selected by Metromedia, Inc. in 1960 under Chairman John W. Kluge.

Even in retirement, Carr continued his passion for radio, hosting a nationally syndicated big band program, Big Bands Ballads and Blues, that aired on nearly 100 stations.