Jimmy Steal To Co-Program Portland’s 98.7 The Bull

Alpha Media Portland’s 98.7 The Bull (KUPL) has added veteran programmer and Collective Heads Consultant Jimmy Steal as Co-Content Director, working alongside current Content Director Tim Richards and Assistant Program Director Dylan Salisbury.

Steal spent more than 20 years in Los Angeles programming Meruelo Media’s Power 106 (KPWR), which he continues to consult. He previously served as EVP of Programming for Emmis Communications, overseeing 33 stations across eight markets, and most recently spent six years leading two Hubbard Chicago teams as Vice President of Brand and Content.

At the end of 2024, Steal stepped down to move back to Texas and focus on his new consulting partnership with Collective Heads.

Richards, who is the Founding Partner of Collective Heads, said, “I asked Jimmy as we were launching Collective Heads if he’d be interested in Co-Programming The Bull as part of our new endeavor. I was beyond excited that he was into it, and we’re now off and running in Portland.”

Alpha Media Portland SVP Market Manager Robert Dove said, “I’m excited to have Jimmy Steal join Tim Richards as Co-PD of KUPL/The Bull in Portland. I’m confident with all their programming successes between them, they will help elevate The Bull.”

Steal echoed, “I’m very happy to join Alpha Portland SVP Market Manager Robert Dove, Alpha Executive VP of Content Phil Becker, and Collective Heads Partner/KUPL Co-PD Tim Richards, along with the entire first-class Alpha Portland team! I look forward to helping the Bull brand optimize every opportunity possible.”