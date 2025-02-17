NRG Media’s Froggy 98 Collects $96,883 for St. Jude

NRG Media Lincoln’s Froggy 98 (KFGE) raised $96,883 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital during its 23rd annual Country Cares for St. Jude Kids radiothon. This year’s fundraiser brings the station’s lifetime donations to over $1.81 million for St. Jude.

The two-day event featured stories of St. Jude patients and their families, encouraging listeners to support the hospital’s mission of providing lifesaving care and groundbreaking research at no cost to families.

Since launching its first Country Cares for St. Jude Kids radiothon, Froggy 98 has remained dedicated to raising funds and awareness for the hospital, rallying Lincoln listeners year after year to make a difference for children battling life-threatening illnesses.