Hispanic Radio Icon Raoul Cortez In Texas Radio HoF 2024 Class

The Texas Radio Hall of Fame has announced its Class of 2024, including the “Father of Hispanic Radio,” Raoul Cortez. Cortez, along with nineteen others, will be formally inducted during the TRHOF’s Annual Induction Ceremony scheduled for Saturday, November 2, at the Texas Broadcasting Museum in Kilgore, TX.

San Antonio’s KCOR, founded in 1946 by Cortez, was America’s first full-time Spanish-language radio station, setting the foundation for Hispanic broadcasting in the US with its innovative sales and on-air team.

Cortez is also the namesake of Radio Ink‘s Medallas de Cortez awards, which honor outstanding achievements in Hispanic radio across programming, sales, and management sectors.

This year’s inductees also include Jud Ashmore, Jay Britt, Frank “Big Frank” Edwards Franklin, Paul Gleiser, the duo John Granato and Lance Zierlein, Henry Guerra, Mat “The Mighty Quinn” Guinn, Dene Hallam, Jay Jones, Mary Lanoue, Melanie Miller, Charlie Parker, John Roberts, Clifton “King Bee” Smith, Gary Stone, Terri Thomas, Harvey “Harvey T” Thompson, Jerry Trupiano, and Val Wilson.

The annual TRHOF reunion and induction weekend is open to the public. Details regarding the schedule and ticket purchases can be found on the TRHOF website.