Kiss 104.1 Fills Backpacks, Fulfills Needs for Atlanta Students

Cox Media Group’s Kiss 104.1 (WALR) continued its back-to-school giving to benefit Atlanta families with a backpack drive. This initiative comes at a time when many local families face challenges in affording necessary school items due to rising costs.

More than 300 backpacks filled with essential school supplies were donated to students of The B.E.S.T. Academy and Coretta Scott King Young Women’s Leadership Academy, as part of a partnership with 100 Black Men of Atlanta. The distribution event, featuring Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, provided students with backpacks equipped for the academic year, including pencils, paper, and scientific calculators.

Kiss 104.1 Assistant Program Director Dyron Ducati remarked, “Paying it back and paying it forward is such a blessing for those giving and receiving! As a community we will continue to find ways to show up for one another and the youth.”

Mabra Law Managing Partner and event sponsor Ronnie Mabra said, “As the father of two school-aged children and the son of a retired Atlanta teacher, I understand how important a strong start is in determining a successful school year. The Mabra Law team and I are proud to invest in Atlanta’s future by providing local students with the tools and supplies they will need as they begin the 2024-25 school year. We remain committed to our ongoing partnership with Kiss 104.1, the 100 Black Men of Atlanta, and Atlanta Mayor Dickens.”

Cox Media Atlanta Radio Market Manager Jaleigh Long added, “This is such a powerful partnership with Mabra Law to help over 300 children and their families during their return to school. We are thankful for the compassionate teams who made this positive impact for our community possible.”

This comes on the heels of Kiss 104.1’s first ever “Shoesday,” distributing $100 gift cards for new school shoes to families in need.