TuneIn To Become Standard in Sony Honda AFEELA EVs

Audio streaming platform TuneIn has announced a new partnership with Sony Honda Mobility to integrate its live audio services into the dashboard of Sony Honda’s upcoming electric vehicle brand, AFEELA.

Starting in 2025, AFEELA vehicles will come with TuneIn pre-installed as part of the streamer’s strategy to expand its presence in the EV market, having already secured integrations with Tesla, Rivian, Lucid, and XPENG, as well as a recent agreement with China’s Great Wall Motor.

US sales of AFEELAs are not expected to start until 2026.

Sony Honda Mobility Representative Director, Chairperson, and CEO Yasuhide Mizuno said, “Sony Honda Mobility aims to pursue mobility as a creative entertainment space. Innovative partners like TuneIn are integral to enhance the in-vehicle entertainment experience. We are excited to partner with TuneIn to provide high-quality services in the mobility space to our customers. We welcome TuneIn as a partner in meeting the challenge of bringing a rich entertainment experience into the mobility space.”

TuneIn CEO Rich Stern added, “TuneIn has become an essential piece of infotainment in the EV space, providing listeners with high-quality streaming radio content from stations around the world. TuneIn’s dedication to transforming streaming audio for the EV era is exemplified by the seamless integration of our platform into AFEELA, ensuring its customers can experience the future of driving without compromising their access to their favorite radio content.”