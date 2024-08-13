Stillwater Radio To Be Oklahoma State Flagship For 77th Year

Oklahoma State Athletics and Cowboy Sports Properties have renewed their seven-decade partnership with Stillwater Radio for another six years. Hot 93.7 (KSPI) will again serve as the flagship station for OSU Cowboy Football starting with the August 31 season opener.

Hot 93.7 will also carry men’s basketball, baseball, and wrestling. Oklahoma State women’s basketball, softball, soccer, and additional coaches shows will be aired on Cowboy Country 105.5 (KGFY). All broadcasts are also available through streaming on StillwaterRadio.net, OkState.com, and station mobile apps.

Oklahoma State Athletic Director Chad Weiberg commented, “There is a long and rich history of OSU sports broadcasts on Stillwater Radio, and we are very pleased to be able to continue that tradition for the next six years.”

Stillwater Radio President Robert Mahaffey stated, “We are proud to continue our association with one of America’s greatest universities and their athletic programs through our long partnership with Cowboy Sports Properties. Cowboy and Cowgirl fans alike will continue to know where to find their favorite teams on the radio dial and also through our streaming apps. Oklahoma State’s continued sports dominance and success is fun to be a part of. GO POKES!”

Cowboy Sports Properties Vice President & General Manager Kip Racy said, “We want to help provide Cowboy fans with the best possible broadcast experience, and Stillwater Radio has proven year after year that they will provide exactly that. We’re proud to be able to continue offering high-quality radio broadcasts for OSU Athletics on Hot 93.7 and Cowboy Country 105.5.”