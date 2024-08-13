Make AI Your GPS to Sales Success

You’re taking a taxi in a bustling city during peak traffic hours; the roads are jammed, and progress in getting to where you want to be is slow. It’s frustrating, isn’t it? Now, picture discovering that city has an underground freeway just for you — a faster, more efficient way to bypass the surface street congestion and reach your destination ahead of everyone else.

This is precisely what the “AI: On the Road to New Revenue” panel at the Radio Masters Sales Summit aims to offer: a direct route through the gridlock of traditional radio sales, propelling you ahead of your competition.

Join us September 10-11 in Cincinnati to uncover the latest AI tools that are paving the way to radio sales success. In today’s competitive environment, sticking to the old ways is like waiting in traffic when you could be using faster, more innovative routes to zip past your competition.

Take a peek at the Radio Masters Sales Summit itinerary here.

This panel is your opportunity to:

Learn Efficient Techniques : Discover AI-powered tools that automate and streamline e-mail crafting, subject line creation, and more.

: Discover AI-powered tools that automate and streamline e-mail crafting, subject line creation, and more. Enhance Creativity : Use AI to quickly generate compelling content and innovative commercial ideas.

: Use AI to quickly generate compelling content and innovative commercial ideas. Save Valuable Time: Free up your schedule from repetitive tasks, allowing more time for strategy and relationship-building.

Your navigators will be Benztown President Dave “Chachi” Denes, Futuri National Account Manager Maria Kestner, and Beasley Media Group Detroit Market Manager Patti Taylor, all moderated by Bonneville International’s Chantelle Crowhurst.

Don’t miss this opportunity to bypass the congestion of conventional methods and fast-track your way to sales success. Register now and take the express route to the future of radio sales. Coming as a group? Take advantage very limited team discount. It’s a four pack of seats for only $997 — a savings of $150 per person off the early bird rate!