Des Moines’ KXNO To Lead New Iowa Sports Radio Network

iHeartMedia Iowa has launched the Iowa Sports Radio Network, dedicated to providing comprehensive coverage of sports across the state. The network is now broadcasting on five stations, with 106.3 KXnO (KXNO-AM) in Des Moines serving as the flagship.

This expansion focuses on sports ranging from the University of Iowa and Iowa State University to local high school athletics while blending in national coverage from Fox Sports.

In addition to the flagship station, the network’s lineup includes Fox Sports 620 (KMNS-AM) in Sioux City, 800 KXIC-AM in Iowa City, and Fox Sports Radio 1230 (WFXN-AM) in Davenport. The network also adds the brand new Sports Radio 95.7 (KOSY) in Cedar Rapids, which replaces CHR signal Hot 95.7.

The inaugural lineup includes local voices from KXnO like The Morning Rush with Travis Justice and Ross Peterson, Miller and Condon, and The Drive with Heather and Sean. Syndicated content will include middays from The Dan Patrick Show and The Herd with Colin Cowherd.

iHeart Nebraska-Iowa Sr. Vice President of Programming Erik Johnson and Des Moines SVP of Programming Greg Chance put out a joint statement, saying, “We are excited to launch this Iowa-centric network. It will give us the opportunity to use our best Iowa sports talent across the state to create a stronger connection between Iowa sports and listeners in these markets.”