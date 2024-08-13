Dave Moore Joins Dallas’ 94.9 KLTY For Afternoons

Salem Media Group Dallas’ 94.9 KLTY has announced Dave Moore as the new voice for the Christian station’s afternoon drive. He moves to North Texas from Arizona, where he had been hosting afternoons on Tucson’s Family Life Radio network.

Moore has also held roles at Pillar Media’s Star 99.1 in New York City (WAWZ) and Star 93.3 in Cincinnati (WAKW), as well as Audacy’s B101 (WBEB) in Philadelphia. Starting September 2, Moore will begin voice tracking as he relocates with his wife. His first live shift will is set for September 23.

KLTY Program Director Mike Prendergast said, “I’m so excited to have Dave on the team. I met Dave on a mission trip to Haiti in 2017 and have been a fan of his ever since. Dave has a heart of gold and a servant’s attitude, willing to go above and beyond for those in need. I know he’ll serve our North Texas family well and I can’t wait to get him in the building! He’ll look great in a World Series Champion Texas Rangers ball cap!”

He added, “A special thank you to Frank Reed for filling in these past couple of months while we looked for our next member of the KLTY Family. It’s great having a radio legend available to help!”

Dave Moore remarked, “I still cannot believe I’m going to be working at KLTY! This has been one of those ‘maybe one day’ dreams and it’s come true! I’m so grateful for this opportunity and can’t wait to get to know the listeners in DFW.”

Moore joins the KLTY team following management’s move of Bonnie Curry and Jeremiah Richardson to mornings in July, replacing Hudson & Stringer, who led the daypart since 2022.