Join America’s Top Radio Sellers In Cincinnati This September

In two months, radio’s top sellers and sales teachers from across America will converge on Cincinnati for the third annual Radio Ink Radio Masters Sales Summit. Here’s your first look at the sessions where you’ll find your next million-dollar sales idea.

Tickets for the Radio Masters Sales Summit – presented in conjunction with The Center for Sales Strategy – are now on sale at a special early bird rate that won’t last.

Opening day on September 10 will offer plenty of time for networking before diving into the opening keynote – which we’ll unveil closer to the Summit. Then it’s straight into the heavy stuff. There’s been plenty of talk for AI in programming, but what about AI in sales? Chantelle Crowhurst from Bonneville International/Sacramento, will explore the impactful role of artificial intelligence in radio sales, from improving efficiency in sales processes to generating new revenue streams.

Next is Finding Dollars in New Places. This panel discussion will uncover new revenue opportunities by leveraging digital and on-air strategies, especially in areas left vacant by local newspaper closures.

Attendees will get a second high-powered keynote speaker, right before the presentation of the 32nd annual Radio Wayne Awards honor the top sellers and market managers in the country. The first day closes with the Awards reception and cocktail hour.

Jacobs Media VP and General Manager Paul Jacobs opens day two with Wake Up and Smell the Sales: “The Stacked Media Sales Approach.” This session will delve into effective sales strategies across multiple media platforms.

Center for Sales Strategy CEO Matt Sunshine will also address attendees in the morning.

For a Sales Summit first, there’s a session so big, it needs an intermission. Interactive Part I: How to Make Money Tomorrow from the Home Improvement and Financial Services Categories will see NuVoodoo Media CEO and founder Carolyn Gilbert and MD Media Sales’ Michael Doyle lead an interactive session giving hands-on practice in crafting sales presentations using current consumer data.

After lunch, it’s Interactive Part II: The Pitch. Continuing from the morning session, participants will pitch their ideas focusing on home improvement and financial services.

The day doesn’t slow from there. The Great Generational Divide aims to bridge the gap with Gen Z, exploring how radio can be repositioned to appeal to this younger demographic. Selling Digital by Remaining Current will discuss the latest developments in digital advertising and how radio can effectively integrate these trends into their sales strategies.

Finally Automotive – Is It Still Hot for Radio? will take a look at the current state of automotive advertising in radio. (Mild spoiler: it is, but there are a few key details you’re going to need.)

Join us September 10-11 for the Radio Masters Sales Summit. We’ve made it easily accessible no matter where you live: the Cincinnati Airport Marriott. You’ll leave rethinking, refreshed, and refocused. Get your early bird tickets now for the best price!