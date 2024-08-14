BFoA Teams with Harvard Expert For Voice Health Education

The Broadcasters Foundation of America is adding another facet to its mission of assisting broadcasters via a partnership with Dr. Steven M. Zeitels’ Voice Health Institute to educate industry professionals about voice care.

Dr. Zeitels is a Professor of Laryngeal Surgery at Harvard Medical School and Director at Massachusetts General Hospital Center for Laryngeal Surgery and Voice Rehabilitation.

Broadcasters Foundation President Tim McCarthy told Radio Ink, “Dr. Zeitels was eager to get involved with the broadcast community. He was impressed with the work that we do at the Broadcasters Foundation and wants our help in bringing awareness about the Voice Health Institute to our industry. Dr. Zeitels and the VHI have helped many people, including broadcasters, celebrities, singers, and more.”

The VHI has grown with support from singers like Steven Tyler and Lionel Ritchie, as well as noted air talent Joe Buck and Dick Vitale. Dr. Zeitels’ commitment to advancing voice restoration and laryngology through research and education aligns with the mission of BFOA to assist broadcasters in need.

McCarthy added, “The synergies between the VHI and the BFOA are obvious. In our profession, if an on-air individual has trouble with or loses their voice, they also lose their livelihood. And the same may hold true for off-air personnel, who use their voice to interact with clients, co-workers, and more. Having Dr. Zeitels as a resource will be an invaluable benefit for our broadcasters.“

Dr. Zeitels stated, “The Broadcasters Foundation has done amazing work over many years. I am pleased that VHI will partner with the Foundation to help educate broadcasters throughout the US about voice problems they may be experiencing.”

Support for the Broadcasters Foundation comes from the broadcasting community. Over the past 15 years, the Foundation’s grant-making efforts have grown significantly, increasing from providing $400,000 in grants in 2007 to nearly $2,000,000 in 2024.