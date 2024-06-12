2024 Medallas de Cortez Winners Celebrated In San Antonio

Radio Ink crowned this year’s Medallas de Cortez award winners at a ceremony during Hispanic Radio Conference 2024. The Medallas, sponsored by vCreative, recognize excellence in Hispanic radio programming, sales, and management, named in honor of Raoul Cortez, who founded the first Spanish-language radio station in the United States, KCOR, in San Antonio in 1946.

New Mexico Broadcasters Association President & CEO Paula Maes was honored with the special Medalla for Distinguished Leadership in Hispanic Media.

Eddie “Piolín” Sotelo was also given a surprise honor – during a live broadcast of El Show De Piolín from the Conference, he was awarded the Medallas de Cortez Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to the industry and his role in inspiring Radio Ink Chairman Eric Rhoads to create the Hispanic Radio Conference.

This year’s winners are:

Marketer of the Year – J.D. “Jimmy” Gonzalez, Audacy, Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX

Sales Person of the Year : Heather Torres-Thomas, Cox Media Group, Orlando, FL

: Heather Torres-Thomas, Cox Media Group, Orlando, FL Personality of the Year : Don Cheto, Don Cheto Al Aire, Estrella Media, Los Angeles, CA

: Don Cheto, Don Cheto Al Aire, Estrella Media, Los Angeles, CA Program Director of the Year : Julie Garza, Curtis Media Group, Greensboro-Winston Salem-High Point, NC

: Julie Garza, Curtis Media Group, Greensboro-Winston Salem-High Point, NC DOS/Sales Manager of the Year : Elizabeth Paulino, Spanish Broadcasting System, New York, NY

: Elizabeth Paulino, Spanish Broadcasting System, New York, NY Market or General Manager of the Year : Fernando Bauermeister, Spanish Broadcasting System, Orlando, FL & Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

: Fernando Bauermeister, Spanish Broadcasting System, Orlando, FL & Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Station of the Year: El Norte 107.9 (KQQK), Estrella Media, Houston-Galveston, TX

