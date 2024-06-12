Kriston Aitken Raised To Cumulus Chief Human Resources Role

Kriston Aitken will become Cumulus Media’s Chief Human Resources Officer, after serving as Senior Vice President of Human Resources for two years. The promotion, which will take effect on July 1, comes with the retirement of Todd McCarty after nine years in the role.

Aitken joined Cumulus Media in 2016 and brings a wealth of experience from her nearly two decades in human resources, including significant roles at Starwood Hotels and Resorts.

In her new role, she will oversee the company’s Human Resources strategy and operations, including talent management, compensation, benefits, and cultural advancement.

Cumulus Media President and CEO Mary G. Berner commented, “For the past nearly eight years, Kriston has been a stand-out HR executive, and I’m delighted that she is fully ready and able to step into this important role. Given our significant focus on culture and the fact that 94% of our surveyed employees express pride in working at Cumulus, it’s crucial to have a leader genuinely invested in cultivating our culture. Kriston’s commitment to this aspect and her proven operational skills give me full confidence that she will continue to enhance the legacy that Todd leaves behind.”

Berner added, “I want to express my deepest gratitude to Todd for his invaluable contributions to Cumulus. Not only was Todd instrumental in shaping the positive and inclusive culture that defines Cumulus today, but he also built our top-notch HR Department from the ground up. His visionary leadership, strategic insights, and unwavering commitment have played a pivotal role in transforming our organization. I know his influence will continue to be felt in the thriving culture and terrific HR organization he leaves behind.”