Frequence Joins Madhive In Local Digital Advertising Merger

Frequence, a leading provider of omnichannel ad sales enablement and workflow software for audio, display, and out-of-home ads, has been acquired by Connected TV ad specialist Madhive. The merger aims to create a power player in local digital advertising.

The partnership is poised to streamline and scale advertising solutions for national, regional, and local advertisers, offering them precision in geo-targeted messaging across a broad spectrum of channels including streaming TV, search, online video, and social media.

Madhive has carved a niche in the industry with its full-stack Connected TV platform, managing over 20,000 daily campaigns across 210 designated market areas. Its platform boasts features such as an in-house bidder, a device graph, and a real-time optimization engine.

Frequence, known for its end-to-end solutions that enhance operational efficiency and sales effectiveness, serves notable clients like Beasley Media Group, Spectrum Reach, and Hearst, helping them execute comprehensive digital marketing campaigns. This integration is aimed at automating campaign workflows and enhancing the planning capabilities across various media channels.

Madhive CEO Spencer Potts commented, “Madhive has always focused on empowering local media markets by building best-in-class technology to power local digital campaigns at every scale – from national reach to zip code precision. Frequence built a complimentary platform that focuses on streamlining planning and execution of local campaigns across channels. This acquisition combines two like-minded companies, marking the next step in Madhive’s journey to become the digital hub for the entire small and medium business market. While CTV will always be at our core, our vision is to provide best-in-class omnichannel solutions that deliver results across the entire sales funnel.”

Frequence CEO Tom Cheli added, “We are thrilled to announce that Frequence has been acquired by Madhive, marking an exciting milestone in our journey. With this acquisition, we envision transformative opportunities for our customers and their advertisers. Over the past fourteen years, Frequence developed the leading omnichannel advertising sales platform through relentless innovation and the integration of cutting-edge technology. Now, together with Madhive, we are surging forward by uniting our unique strengths to establish the leading digital advertising hub for local media companies.”

The acquisition follows Madhive’s recent $300 million investment from Goldman Sachs Alternatives’ Private Equity segment, aimed at facilitating further growth and expansion into new advertising channels beyond the local Connected TV sphere.

With reporting from Adam Jacobson