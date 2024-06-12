Beasley Media Philly Appoints Paul Blake As Cluster Manager

Paul Blake has been promoted to Cluster Manager for Beasley Media Group Philadelphia. Blake, Vice President/Director of Sales for 22 years at the company, will now oversee all seven Beasley radio properties in the market, including WMMR and WMGK.

In 2021, Blake was Radio Ink‘s DOS/General Sales Manager of the Year in the Radio Wayne Awards. In his new capacity, he will report directly to Beasley Media Group President Bruce Beasley.

Beasley commented, “Paul is the perfect person to take our Philly-based radio cluster to the next level. His longstanding dedication, insight, and leadership is the perfect fit to lead our team into the future. We are thrilled to have him on our team.”

Paul Blake added, “I am deeply honored and thrilled to take on the role of Cluster Manager for Beasley Media Philadelphia. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Beasley family for their unwavering trust and confidence in me. It is an incredible privilege to lead one of America’s premier groups of radio stations and digital content creators, and I look forward to continuing our tradition of excellence and innovation in the media industry.”