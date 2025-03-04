Brandi Parisi to Lead Programming at All Classical Radio and ICAN

All Classical Radio has promoted Brandi Parisi to Radio Network Program Director for both KQAC content and the International Children’s Arts Network. She previously served as the Portland public radio outlet’s Assistant Program Director.

Parisi’s career in public media spans over 30 years, with experience as a reporter, arts and culture producer, program director, and host at stations in Atlanta, Orlando, Los Angeles, and Minneapolis. She joined All Classical Radio in 2008 and continues to host the midday show and produce the syndicated Played in Oregon program and the Oregon Symphony broadcast series.

All Classical Radio celebrated the grand opening of its new 15,000-square-foot Media Arts Center and broadcasting headquarters in KOIN Tower in December. The move was first announced in May 2023 and benefitted from a $750,000 grant.

The International Children’s Arts Network, an HD station launched in 2019 that provides diverse programming for children, families, and educators. Content is available through online streaming, mobile apps, and on-demand services.

Parisi stated, “I am honored to help shape the creative direction of both All Classical Radio and the International Children’s Arts Network. Our mission to provide access to classical music and engaging storytelling to audiences of all ages is something I am deeply passionate about.”