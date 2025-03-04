Adam Dobbins Joins Cumulus Des Moines as Market Manager

Cumulus Media Des Moines has appointed Adam Dobbins as Vice President and Market Manager. Dobbins joins Cumulus from Walnut Media in Omaha, where he served as Director of Sales. Cumulus operates five stations in the market, including 95 KGGO.

Dobbins began his career as Director of Athletics Marketing at Wayne State College, later becoming an Account Executive for Rural Radio Network in West Point, NE, and a Senior Account Executive at NRG Media Omaha.

His leadership skills placed him as a finalist for Radio Ink‘s 2024 Radio Wayne Award for National DOS/Sales Manager of the Year.

Cumulus President of Operations Bob Walker said, “We are excited to welcome Adam to Cumulus Des Moines as this is a homecoming for him, having grown up in Des Moines and being a fan of our brands. Adam is an accomplished leader that is passionate about connecting local clients to the power of radio and the digital products we offer to help them grow their business.”

Dobbins stated, “Having grown up in Des Moines, I always admired the iconic local brands that Cumulus represents. My passion for the media industry has only increased over the years and I am truly excited to return home and collaborate with this team to leverage our audio and digital assets in driving results for our marketing partners.”