Radio Ink Names The 2024 Radio Wayne Awards Finalists

You submitted them – now here are the best of the absolute best in radio sales. Radio Ink is pleased to announce the finalists in the 2024 Radio Wayne Awards, honoring the very best sellers and managers who tirelessly champion the benefits of radio every day.

The 32nd annual awards, named for “Radio Wayne” Cornils, will ultimately be selected from this list and celebrated at the Radio Masters Sales Summit on September 10 at the Cincinnati Airport Marriott.

Winners are determined by a “blind” system in which judges do not know the identity of the finalists they are evaluating.

The 2024 Radio Wayne Finalists are:

Digital Sales Specialist or Sales Manager of the Year:

Patrick Austin, Cumulus Media, Providence-Warwick-Pawtucket, RI & Washington, DC

Julie Chadwick, Sheridan Media, Sheridan, WY

Lee Arnold, Urban One, Indianapolis, IN

Robert Mendoza, Lazer Media, Sacramento, CA

Julie Sears, Alpha Media, Moberly, MO

Steve Jacobs, Riverfront Broadcasting, Rapid City, SD

Anna Dadurian, Salem Media Group, Los Angeles, CA

Steve Larson, Neuhoff Media

Streetfighter of the Year:

Kelly Greeley, Saga Communications, Springfield, IL

Cathy Marinucci, Longport Media, LLC., Atlantic City-Cape May, NJ

Conor Lavin, Beasley Media Group, Philadelphia, PA

Tanesia Staley, Cumulus Media, Chattanooga, TN

Jodi Korlacki, Cox Media Group, Jacksonville, FL

Andrew Botwinik, Walnut Media, Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE

Kristie Logue, Audacy, Philadelphia, PA

Mary Smith, Saga Communications, Milwaukee-Racine, WI

DOS/Sales Manager Markets 1-20 of the Year:

Mariano Amador, Meruelo Media, Los Angeles, CA

Daniel Lowry, Estrella Media Co, Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX

Dawn Girocco, Cumulus Media, Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX

Marianella Carrillo, Radio Mundo, Miami-Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood, FL

Kourtney Thompson, Cox Media Group, Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

DOS/Sales Manager Markets 21+ of the Year:

Mike Jensen, Yavapai Broadcasting, Flagstaff-Prescott, AZ

Shannone Dunlap, Black Diamond Broadcasting

Emily Ward, Midwest Communications, Nashville, TN

John Hakim, Saga Communications, Charleston, SC

Jay Murphy, Riverfront Broadcasting, Rapid City, SD

Adam Dobbins, Walnut Media, Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE

Stu Olds National Sales Manager of the Year:

Matt Cowper, Beasley Media Group

Paul Haley, Cumulus Media

David Bailin, Spanish Broadcast System

Shari Lynch, Townsquare Media Inc.

Joe Hardin, Tegna Inc

Market/General Manager Markets 1-20 of the Year:

Sean Plater, Howard University, Washington, DC

Karen Slade, Taxi Productions, Los Angeles, CA

David Yadgaroff, Audacy, Philadelphia, PA

Allan Miller & Manning Kimmel, OTS Media Group, Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill, NC.

Dan Bennett, Cumulus Media, Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX

Dave Pugh, Audacy, Seattle-Tacoma, WA & Phoenix, AZ

Market/General Manager Markets 21+ of the Year:

Stephanie Heide, Saga Communications, Des Moines, IA

Joe Cook, Cumulus Media, Bloomington & Peoria, IL

Mark Shecterle, Cox Media Group, Tulsa, OK

James Robinson, Cumulus Media, Birmingham, AL

Dawn Ciorciari, Bold Gold Media Group, Hudson Valley, NY

Paul O’Malley, Saga Communications, Charleston, SC

