2023 Radio Wayne Winners Awarded In Cincinnati

Radio Ink awarded the very best performers in the world of radio sales on Wednesday afternoon at the Radio Masters Sales Summit with the presentation of the 2023 Radio Wayne Awards finalists.

Named for Wayne Cornils, a man whose passion and devotion to the radio industry Radio Ink Founder Eric Rhoads thought more should emulate, the 31st annual awards saw a packed room at the Cincinnati Airport Marriott. Winners were determined by a “blind” system in which judges do not know the identity of the finalists they are evaluating.

The 2023 Radio Wayne Award Winners Are:

Streetfighter of the Year

Melinda Bement – Midwest Communications, LLC – Terre Haute, IN

Interactive/Integrated/Digital Sales Specialist or Digital Sales Manager of the Year

Brianna Tepper – Spanish Broadcasting System – New York, NY & Chicago, IL

Stu Olds National Sales Manager of the Year

April Brinks-Bailey – Beasley Media Group – Tampa, FL

DOS/Sales Manager Markets 1-20 of the Year

Dave Scopinich – Audacy – Philadelphia, PA

DOS/Sales Manager Markets 21+ of the Year

Michelle Hurley – Saga Communications/Columbus Radio Group – Columbus, OH

Market/General Manager of the Year

Mary Menna – Beasley Media – Boston, MA

Congratulations to this year’s winners!