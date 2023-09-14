Day 1 Recap: Radio Masters Sales Summit Roars Out Of The Gate

The Radio Matters Sales Summit kicked off with a packed half-day offering radio sales professionals with the knowledge and tools to excel in an ever-changing market. The keynote address, led by Sales Transformationist Anthony Iannarino, focused on outperforming competitors by delivering superior value to clients.

The panel on modern lead generation and digital prospecting, featuring experts like Stephanie Downs, Tim Hall, and C. Lee Smith, and moderated by Bo Bandy drew a large audience, followed by Center for Sales Strategy CEO Matt Sunshine’s “12 Essential Sales Habits of Top Performing Media Sales Reps.”

Before the Radio Wayne Awards presentation, Brad Kelly and John Fix engaged in a reflective conversation about their five-year partnership and WKRP in Cincinnati‘s Gary Sandy and Radio Ink‘s George Wymer discussed their careers and the impact of radio on their lives. The day ended with the Radio Wayne Awards and an opening cocktail reception.

Today’s Radio Matters Sales Summit promises a full slate of sessions designed to equip radio sales professionals with cutting-edge tools and insights. Starting with a Continental Breakfast, the day will dive into various topics crucial for the radio industry’s success.

Day two’s agenda promises to be just as full. Geri Ruppert of Nielsen Audio will kick things off at 8:30 AM, discussing how to leverage audience analytics to create compelling narratives for advertisers. This will be followed by a session led by Roy Williams, the “Wizard of Ads,” who will focus on long-term contract selling and client expectations.

Paul Jacobs will moderate a panel that aims to explore ways radio stations can ‘digitize’ their audience for revenue growth, featuring industry experts like Tony Garcia, Katie L. Gambill, and Creighton Green. After a short break, SBS’ Dara Kalvort will lead a panel at that will delve into using technology and innovation for driving sales.

The question of whether shorter stopsets can raise revenue will be addressed by Radio Ink‘s Cameron Coats and featuring Bill Lynch and Jeffrey Ziesmann. Following lunch, Jeffrey Hedquist will share tips on effective client discovery. Bernie Weiss will debunk common sales management myths and Kathy Eagle will discuss the impact of Artificial Intelligence in sales before closing remarks.