Long Island’s BLI Refreshes Local Lineup With Ally Ali and Cat

Cox Media Group Long Island’s 106.1 BLI (WBLI) has adjusted its weekday lineup, elevating two familiar voices. Ally Ali moves from afternoons to middays while continuing as co-host of The Syke Morning Show, and Cat shifts from nights to the afternoon drive slot.

The move strengthens Ali’s presence across two of the station’s highest-profile dayparts. Ali had been previously recognized as one of Radio Ink‘s 30 and Under Superstars. Tory, who has split time between middays and production since August 2024, will return full-time to the station’s production department.

Cox Media Group Director of Operations, Branding and Programming Chris Lloyd said, “These moves reflect our commitment to developing strong, local talent and delivering the best possible experience to our listeners. Ally Ali and Cat have both proven they can connect, entertain, and deliver, and we’re thrilled to see them shine in these new roles.”