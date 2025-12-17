Dan Bongino: Back To Radio From FBI?

It’s official: One of the most popular conservative spoken word voices in the U.S. appears to be heading back to radio stations across the nation.

Dan Bongino has confirmed that he is leaving the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and according to President Trump it is because he misses Radio.

Bongino posted on social media platform X at 5:15pm Eastern the following statement:

I will be leaving my position with the FBI in January.

I want to thank President Trump, AG Bondi, and Director Patel for the opportunity to serve with purpose.

Most importantly, I want to thank you, my fellow Americans, for the privilege to serve you.

God bless America, and… — Dan Bongino (@FBIDDBongino) December 17, 2025

The news came a few hours after President Trump told reporters that Bongino “wants to go back to his show.”

Radio Ink has asked Cumulus Media representatives for comment. That’s because The Dan Bongino Show was a signature offering from Cumulus’ Westwood One national radio arm until earlier this year, when Bongino was appointed as the new Deputy Director of the FBI.

At the time of his appointment, the president noted that Bongino had once been a member of the New York Police Department and served as a special agent with the United States Secret Service. This was before becoming a popular on-air radio host and one of the most successful Podcasters in the country. In February, President Trump said, this was “something he is willing and prepared to give up in order to serve.”

Now, it appears he misses the mic too much. He last hosted The Dan Bongino Show on March 14.