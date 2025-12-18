A Radio Spot Retention and Recruitment Ad Pro’s Career Shift

He is familiar to Radio Ink readers as a columnist and to the industry as an esteemed radio advertisement specialist focused on recruitment spots. Now, he’s planning to pivot, ending a nearly 40-year career in the field.

Since 1989, Stonick Recruitment has helped radio stations pocket dollars from recruitment advertising. In fact, Chris Stonick says he’s added an incredible $100 million to the books. He’s built a career training radio sales and management teams through in-market seminars for business owners and HR professionals, and has tagged along on sales calls while in-market with the sellers. He writes the ads, too.

All of that will be coming to its conclusion soon, as Stonick is closing shop at the end of December.

“What an incredible journey it has been,” he tells Radio Ink. “From a kid living in the ‘sticks’ outside of Pittsburgh to a radio career that touched down in Miami, The Florida Keys, Charleston, and Milwaukee, after 37 years I am officially shuttering my consultancy at the end of the year.”

He continues, “I consider myself to be the luckiest guy in the industry. While many people may have worked in the field for 50 years, I have been blessed to work one-on-one with hundreds of stations, thousands of reps and managers, visionary owners, I’ve been hired to work in 49 of the 50 states (Hawaii is the missing link), I’ve written over 80,000 recruitment ads, I’ve stood in front of tens of thousand of clients, and we’ve generated far for than $100,000,000 in billing for these client stations.

“There are far too many people to thank for this journey. If I started to recap individuals, I know I would end up leaving out so many people that have been instrumental in the success of this organization. And unfortunately, a great many of the people that I would need to thank the most are no longer with us.”

While Stonick is closing his consultancy, he stresses he is not retiring and is continuing his recruitment journey by becoming a Senior Manager with Global Express Recruiting, based in Miami. “We help people legally immigrate to the United States,” he says. “We also work directly with sponsoring companies that need to hire large groups of workers. It’s an amazing company and an even better mission.”

Stonick also plans to continue to focus on another love — acting.