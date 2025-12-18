Carly Portch’s radio journey didn’t begin behind a microphone. Rather, it started at the front desk.

In 2010, Portch entered the industry as a station receptionist, officially titled “Assistant Director of First Impressions.” She knew early on that simply being in the building mattered. “I just wanted to be close to the action,” she says. “I figured if I could get my foot in the door, I’d find a way forward.”

Originally, Portch wanted to be a journalist and was fortunate enough to work briefly in print. Radio wasn’t part of the plan until she took a casual job at her local station and realized it offered everything she loved about journalism, and more. “The storytelling and the immediacy of radio made me fall in love with it straight away,” she explains. “The connection with the audience was instant, and I knew that was what I wanted to do.”

While working reception and learning to panel, she also volunteered as a producer at the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), all while sending out demos and chasing an on-air opportunity. That break came in 2012 at Triple Z in Brisbane, where she hosted a 1950s and 1960s-themed jukebox show, playing songs directly from CDs. “Rock and roll songs are famously short,” she laughs. “It felt like doing a radio marathon. I was exhausted at the end of every shift, but I loved it.”

From there, Portch went wherever the work was. Over the years, she moved six times across three Australian states, with each relocation at least ten hours from the last. “Australia is a massive country,” she says. “Every move meant starting again: new town, new audience, new everything, but it was worth it.”

That willingness to rebuild was tested when Portch was made redundant, one of the most challenging moments of her career. Rather than leaving the industry, she took a role in a much smaller market, betting on herself and her long-term commitment to radio. “Nothing was guaranteed, and people questioned my decision,” she says. “But I put my head down, did the work, and I truly believe that’s why I’m still here.”

Today, Portch is the Breakfast co-Host of Triple M WA, broadcasting to much of Western Australia from Perth. Her audience on the Southern Cross Austereo (SCA) Classic Hits outlet spans cities, regional towns, and remote communities, which requires constant awareness of what matters locally. With recent budget cuts resulting in the loss of their producer, Portch and her co-host now handle nearly every aspect of the show themselves, from editing interviews and booking guests to creating social content. “We do it all,” she says.

SHOW PREP AN ESSENTIAL STEP

Preparation is essential. Each day begins with scanning headlines, tracking social media trends, and monitoring entertainment news. Because she isn’t physically located in every market she serves, Portch stays connected through local community Facebook groups to understand what’s happening on the ground. Social media has also become a critical reporting tool.

One of Portch’s proudest accomplishments reflects radio’s ability to drive real community change. After residents campaigned for years for an off-leash dog park, she and her team amplified the cause on air, helped organize petitions, and kept the issue front of mind. The effort worked. “We broadcast from the opening,” she says. “It was a reminder of how powerful radio can be when you use the platform properly.”

A strong advocate for developing future talent, Portch emphasizes the importance of being multi-skilled. “I’ve always known my way around the studio,” she says. “If my co-host is away, I can panel the show myself.” She also believes today’s broadcasters must think beyond the microphone. “You’re not just a radio host anymore. You’re a content creator. If something great happens on air, don’t let it live and die in that moment. Put it online. You never know where it could go.”

For those trying to break into the industry, her advice is simple: start somewhere. “Get yourself in the building, promotions, street team, anything. Being around the station gives you a real understanding of the industry and keeps you front of mind.” She also encourages talent to build their own audiences early. “Don’t wait for your dream job to start creating a community you can bring with you.”

When asked what the industry still needs, Portch is direct. “More female voices,” she says. “The male-to-female ratio is still way off, especially here in Australia.” While she sees progress, she believes there needs to be greater commitment to developing women together. “We constantly see male duos being mentored and encouraged, but particularly in regional radio, we don’t see the same investment in female pairings, and that needs to change.”

With more than 15 years of experience across radio, television, and digital media — and a voice that now reaches millions, Carly Portch continues to prove that persistence, adaptability, and connection remain at the heart of great broadcasting.

You can find Carly on Instagram @carlysnapz and TikTok @carlyztiktok