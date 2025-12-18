Cumulus Powers Up Weekends For DFW Country Duo

After 3 1/2 years away from North Texas, a familiar radio voice is returning to a pair of Cumulus Media-owned Country stations — this time for weekend and fill-in duties.

Joining KSCS-FM “New Country 96.3” and KPLX “99.5 The Wolf” is Blake Powers. His career spans nearly a decade in the Dallas market, and he’s been heard across the U.S. for six years as a host on Westwood One’s Hot AC format.

Powers continues voice-tracking services for select stations across multiple formats.

With the new roles at KSCS and KPLX, Powers is returning to Country radio. His resume includes past roles at KYGO in Denver, WDAF in Kansas City and WDSY “Y108” in Pittsburgh.

He comments, “One aspect of Country I love … is audience loyalty! If you give it … they’ll give it back, tenfold. The format is one of the few in which listeners continue to interact with engaging personalities, and that’s what I do!”