MIW ‘Management 101’ Webinar Is Coming

The Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio (MIW) group is planning a leadership webinar focused on practical management skills for professionals across today’s audio industry.

The session, Management 101: Becoming an Impactful Leader, is scheduled for January 15, 2026. The hourlong event focuses on practical management skills for professionals across today’s audio industry. It features executives from radio, digital media, and streaming sectors.

The panel discussion also addresses leadership development, modern management challenges, and career progression in an evolving media environment. On the panel are Townsquare Media COO Erik Hellum, SBS Corporate VP of Digital Sales and Strategy Dana Kalvort, Audacy in San Francisco Sr. VP/Market Manger Kieran Geffert, and WGN Radio VP/GM Mary Boyle.

Topics will include defining effective leadership, supporting teams through digital change, balancing accountability with empathy, and identifying performance metrics beyond ratings and revenue.

MIW Board President Sheila Kirby said, “We’re thrilled to bring together such respected leaders to share their experience and guidance. Leadership is not a title, it’s a practice. Our goal is to equip emerging and aspiring managers with the mindset and tools needed to lead with clarity, purpose, and impact.”