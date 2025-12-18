One Day Left To Nominate Radio’s ‘African American Future Leaders’

Radio Ink is proudly accepting nominations for Radio’s African American Future Leaders. This is more than a list; it’s a chance to amplify Black excellence, honor achievement, and ignite inspiration across the industry and beyond.

But, time is running out for you to make your selection!

We want to recognize the dynamic voices and strategic minds driving radio forward. These are the professionals whose talent, tenacity, and fresh perspectives are shaping radio’s tomorrow, today.

Know someone whose work demands recognition? Someone who inspires their team and elevates the medium? Submit their name and story by Friday, December 19, at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

