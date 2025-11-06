Syndicated ‘Top 10 Now & Then’ To End Its Run In December

After more than two decades of being heard around the world, Rick Nuhn and his creative director, programmer, and producer, Ron Shapiro, are concluding their syndicated countdown program, Top 10 Now & Then, at the end of the year.

The final broadcast, distributed by Benztown, will air the weekend of December 27. Top 10 Now & Then has aired worldwide since its 2004 debut, blending current chart hits with classic favorites from previous decades. The farewell program, Top 45’s of the Last 45, will feature artist interviews and the year’s number-one songs.

Nuhn will continue consulting for the radio and music industries from Phoenix, AZ, while Shapiro will remain Vice President of Production for Pave Studios.

In a joint statement, Nuhn and Shapiro said, “It has truly been a great run, and we enjoyed every moment of putting the show together. It just feels like the right time to turn off the mic. We thank our wonderful affiliates and our friends at Benztown from the bottom of our hearts for their support and partnership over the years. We could not have succeeded without you.”

Benztown President Dave “Chachi” Denes commented, “We have loved every minute of working with Rick and Ron on this cool countdown show, and having known them for 25 years, they are great friends and two of the very best in the business. We wish them much continued success as they bid farewell to Top 10 Now & Then and begin the next chapters of their storied and amazing careers.”