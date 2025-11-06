Rachel Evans to Guide NPR Donor Strategy Through Vital Chapter

At a pivotal moment for NPR and its donor network, the public radio organization has named Rachel Evans as its new Chief Development Officer, tasked with leading national fundraising strategy and strengthening engagement with major supporters.

Evans most recently served as Chief Revenue and Development Officer at Teach For America, where she led a national fundraising team that increased overall revenue and donor retention.

She previously served as CEO of CityBridge Education, working with DC schools, government, and community partners to expand educational investment. Her career also includes service as Chief of Staff to the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness through the White House Fellows program, and leadership roles at TNTP.

Evans begins her role on November 17 and will be based at NPR’s Washington, DC, headquarters.

Evans said, “I’m thrilled to join NPR at a moment when access to high-quality, nonprofit journalism is more essential than ever for the health of our democracy. I’m especially passionate about the opportunity to support public radio stations that are lifelines for communities across America, where local news sources are increasingly scarce.”

NPR President and CEO Katherine Maher added, “Rachel’s experience in strategic development for organizations with essential, outcome-driven missions is well aligned with our goals and the opportunity of this moment. I’m excited to partner with her in advancing fundraising efforts that will safeguard independent journalism and sustain the ability of NPR and Member stations to provide high-quality news and programming in service to the American public.”