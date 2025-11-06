97.1 The Ticket To Anchor Audacy’s Detroit Sports Radio Network

Audacy is tipping off a statewide, cross-company hub for Michigan sports fans on December 1. 97.1 The Ticket (WXYT) will serve as the flagship station for the Detroit Sports Radio Network, produced and distributed by Audacy.

Detroit Sports Radio Network will feature a weekday lineup including Costa & Jansen with Heather, The Karsch & Anderson Show, The Mike Valenti Show with Rico, Wojo & Riger, and Evening Sports with Riger, Ryan, Caputo and Chapman.

The network’s first affiliates include Townsquare Media’s 98.7 WFGR in Grand Rapids, 1240 WJIM-AM in Lansing, 95.3 WBCK in Battle Creek, 1360 WKMI in Kalamazoo, and Blarney Stone Broadcasting’s 101.1 WGRY in Roscommon.

Additional affiliates will be announced in the coming months.

Audacy Detroit Senior Vice President and Market Manager Debbie Kenyon said, “The launch of 97.1 Detroit Sports Radio Network represents a massive commitment to our listeners and an exciting chapter in our growth. We are excited to partner with Townsquare Media and other media companies to expand our footprint across all of Michigan and to deliver great content to the dedicated fan base we serve. We are proud to deliver best-in-class sports coverage to the entire state, solidifying our position as the essential source for Michigan sports audio content now and for years to come.”

Townsquare Media COO Erik Hellum said, “97.1 The Ticket is one of America’s truly great sports stations, and we are very excited to partner with our friends at Audacy to bring best-in-class coverage of Detroit sports to our markets in Grand Rapids, Lansing, Kalamazoo and Battle Creek. This is a big win for both our listeners and our clients.”