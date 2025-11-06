‘Aimee + Shawn’ Splitting As Each Paired To New Vegas Homes

Days after announcing a frequency swap for KVGS and KCYE, Beasley Media Group is making lineup changes in Las Vegas. Beginning Monday, November 17, Aimee + Shawn is ending on KVGS, as the duo will be split between two separate stations in the cluster.

Shawn Tempesta will move over to 96.3 KKLZ to join Carla Rea for The KKLZ Morning Show with Carla and Shawn. Meanwhile, Aimee Thomas, Tempesta’s former on-air partner at VGS, will return to 102.7 Coyote Country (KCYE) to join Program Director Shawn Stevens as part of that station’s morning lineup.

The replacement morning show for what will be known as 107.9 VGS as of Monday has yet to be announced.

Beasley Media Group Chief Content Officer Justin Chase said, “Las Vegas is home to some of the best talent in the country, and these moves strengthen two of our incredible brands. We’re thrilled to see Shawn join forces with Carla on KKLZ and to welcome Aimee back to The Coyote family. Our listeners are going to love what’s ahead.”