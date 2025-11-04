Two Las Vegas Stations Returning to Original Frequencies

Two Las Vegas stations are returning to their original homes on the dial at midnight on Thursday, November 13. As part of the change, Beasley Media Group’s Coyote Country (KCYE) will move back to 102.7 FM, and KVGS will return to 107.9 FM.

The duo flipped frequencies in 2022 when KVGS launched. KCYE and KVGS will keep their Country and Hot AC formats, respectively. Company leadership says the switch is intended to optimize coverage, reach, and audience engagement across Southern Nevada.

Beasley Las Vegas Regional Vice President AJ Lurie said, “We’re excited to return these legendary stations to their original frequencies. This change enhances our ability to deliver the best possible listening experience to our audiences and provides greater opportunities for our advertisers.”

Beasley Chief Content Officer Justin Chase said, “Both KCYE and KVGS have deep roots in this market. This frequency realignment allows us to build on their legacies and strengthen our overall presence in the Las Vegas community.”